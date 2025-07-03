IND vs ENG: After Answering Critics With Two Consecutive Hundreds, Shubman Gill Eyes To Go Past Virat Kohli In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill has been nothing but stellar since the time he took over as the captain of the Indian Test team. The 25-year-old has taken over the mantle of batting at number four for India from Virat Kohli, and he has delivered at the right time. Shubman, who debuted for India in 2019, has scored 16 international hundreds in a career that is only six years old. For the past 33 years, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar had been batting for India at number four, and now with Shubman scoring back-to-back hundreds, he looks like a promising candidate to make that slot his own.

Prior to the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, there were a lot of question marks over Shubman Gill, his batting stats in overseas conditions, and how he'd lead the team, but with another stellar ton in Edgbaston, the newly appointed Indian Test skipper has silenced all his critics for the time being.

Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Record

Shubman Gill was always looked at as the successor of Virat Kohli in the Indian cricket team. The domestic cricket structure in India is a well-oiled machinery, and it continues to produce new talents every year. After his first appearance on the big stage, the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, Shubman Gill was always expected to achieve bigger milestones in Indian cricket, and as the skipper of the Test side, he is certainly doing it.

Shubman Gill has already scored two consecutive hundreds on English soil and is tied with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Azharuddin for the same record. If Shubman Gill scores yet another century in the series, he will go past Virat Kohli and Mohammed Azharuddin by becoming the first Indian Test skipper to score three centuries against England in England.

Shubman Gill Goes Past MS Dhoni