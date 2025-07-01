IND vs ENG: Ahead Of Edgbaston Test, Speedster Jofra Archer Rejoins England Squad In Birmingham Post Family Emergency

England vs India: Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, star England fast bowler Jofra Archer rejoined the England squad in Birmingham after leaving the training for a brief time due to a family emergency, according to RevSportz.

Team England announced their playing eleven for the upcoming Edgbaston Test against India on Monday, June 30th, but Jofra Archer was not included in the playing eleven.

For the second Test match of the series, the England selectors put total faith in the players who played in Leeds and kept the playing eleven unchanged for the Edgbaston Test.

Jofra Archer Missed England's Practice Session On Monday Due To Family Emergency

According to a report from RevSportz, Jofra Archer missed England's practice session on Monday due to a family emergency. But later returned on Tuesday.

After rejoining the squad, Archer practiced in the nets, where he bowled against the English openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Jofra Archer's Stats In Test Cricket

Jofra Archer made his Test debut in 2019 against Australia. Following that, Archer played 13 Tests and 24 innings, picking up 42 wickets at an economy rate of 2.99 and a bowling average of 31.04. Earlier, Archer had played two Test matches against India, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 3.46 and a bowling average of 30.50.

However, the star English pacer last played a Test for England back in 2021 against India; after that, he has been put out of red-ball cricket due to fitness concerns.

Previously in the Headingley Test between India and England, the Three Lions clinched a five-wicket triumph over the visitors. English opener Ben Duckett was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 149-run blitz knock, which helped England to have fruitful start to the five-match series.