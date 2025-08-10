Worrying Times for Bangladesh Cricket Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Star Players Fail to Meet Basic Criteria in Ongoing Training Camp

Updated 10 August 2025 at 16:17 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Board is in dire need to turn things around, not only on the management front, but also regarding the performance of the players. Bangladesh are currently gearing up for the Asia Cup that will be played in September this year. Heavyweights of the Asian continent such as India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will all participate in the Asia Cup, and it will be a dress rehearsal for all the teams as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned.
Over the past decade or so, cricket has changed a lot and so has the requirements of the game. Cricket has become more fitness-oriented, and playing three different formats is no small joke. Though there are many players who pick and choose formats, but there are a few individuals who represent their country in all three formats. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organized a fitness camp at the National Stadium, and the results that came out haven't been that promising.
A total of 22 Bangladesh cricketers attended the camp. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Nahid Rana impressed in the fitness training, whereas other cricketers took nearly eight or more minutes to complete the 1600-meter run and 40-meter sprint. Rana, on the other hand, took just 5 minutes and 31 seconds to complete the 1600-meter run.
"Rana was just outstanding. Few others also did well, but at the same time there were a couple of cricketers who could not meet our expectations," said a member of the management as quoted by Cricbuzz.
Bangladesh will play a three-match T20I series against Netherlands at home, and later it will be followed by the Asia Cup that is to be played in the UAE, in hot and humid conditions.
After the conclusion of the fitness camp, the players will then be moved to Sylhet on August 20 for the skill training camp.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 10 August 2025 at 16:17 IST