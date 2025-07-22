IND vs ENG - Amid Debate On Workload Management, Irfan Pathan Sends Fiery Message To Jasprit Bumrah: 'Either You Give Everything Or...'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, India are trailing the ongoing five-match series against England by 2-1. The upcoming match will be a must-win clash for the Shubman Gill-led side as they will be looking forward to clinching the series.

The Three Lions started the series with a five-wicket triumph over India at Headingley in Leeds. In the second fixture of the series, India made a solid comeback by conquering Edgbaston. Shubman Gill-led side clinched a dominating 336-run win over England in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, India conceded a narrow 22-run defeat against the hosts in the third match of the series, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Ahead of the crucial fixture of the series in Manchester, Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has become a hot topic to discuss. Before the start of India's tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be able to play all five matches of the series due to his fitness issues.

Irfan Pathan Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan sent a fiery message to Jasprit Bumrah, saying that when one is playing for the national team, they need to give their everything.

"I absolutely adore Jasprit Bumrah, I absolutely love his skills. He is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all," Irfan Pathan said on his official YouTube channel.

He further asked Jasprit Bumrah to either play or rest properly.

"When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. You have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly," Pathan added.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In Test Cricket