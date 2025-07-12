IND vs ENG| Amid Ongoing Dukes Ball Controversy, Anil Kumble Urges ICC To Lift Ban On Traditional Rule: 'Make It Reverse At Least'

The 3rd Test between India and England has been rocked by the Dukes ball controversy. On more than one occasion, the Indian players expressed their disappointment regarding the shape of the Dukes ball at Lord's.

Dukes Ball Controversy Rocks IND vs ENG 3rd Test match

On the morning of the second day, the second new ball had to be replaced and the Indian players appeared to be visibly unhappy with the replacement ball. The ball failed to grind out the best from the Indian bowlers as it offered less swing and swim than the previous one. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets in his first three overs, but even the Indian stalwart failed to get his act right with the replacement ball. The ball was eventually had to be changed again after 8 overs of the ball change.

Anil Kumble Speaks Up On Dukes Ball Controversy

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble feels something needs to be done regarding the Dukes ball controversy. In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Yes, it is only fair that the ball is getting soft or needs to be changed because it's getting out of shape consistently and too frequently. Something needs to be done for sure. If it doesn't last 10 overs, repeatedly changing the ball is not a good thing — not just for cricket, but the ball as well.”

The saliva ban is still in motion as the ICC has yet to take any call on the action they took during the COVID-19 pandemic. IPL decided to lift the saliva ban in IPL 2025, and Anil Kumble feels ICC should follow the BCCI to lift the restrictions.

He further added, “That'll certainly help — shine the ball better and make it reverse at least,” Kumble said. “Today, there aren't many occasions where the ball reverses, especially in these conditions.”