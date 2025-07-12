WATCH: Shardul Thakur Reveals His Biggest Jasprit Bumrah Prediction That Came True At Lord's, Takes Playful Jibe At His Team For Not Believing Him

IND vs ENG: Amid all the chatter around workload, injury issues, and everything else, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to rise and shine whenever the ball is thrown at him, and the Lord's Test was no different. In the past, Jasprit Bumrah has said that the captain of the team expects him to deliver in the crunch moments of the game, and he loves the pressure that comes with his job. This is Jasprit Bumrah's third Test tour to England, and he has demonstrated why he continues to be the best in the world.

Despite playing just two Test matches in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the star India pacer has taken 10 wickets, has conceded just 214 runs despite bowling 70.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah is India's three-format bowler, and the workload on him is immense, but whenever he is thrown into the mix, he stirs the game up and turns the tide in India's favour.

Shardul Thakur Recalls His Big Jasprit Bumrah Prediction

The 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, witnessed Bumrah magic in the first innings of the third Test match. The star pacer rose to the occasion and bagged a fifer. England's tail did wag at the very end, but the Indian spearhead ensured that England do not bat India out of the contest. Bumrah ended up dismissing Joe Root (104 off 199 balls), Harry Brook (11 off 20 balls), Ben Stokes (44 off 110 balls), Chris Woakes (0 off 1 ball), and Jofra Archer (4 off 11 balls).

Courtesy of the fifer that he grabbed, Jasprit Bumrah has now etched his name on the Lord's Honours Board. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their social media account which features Jasprit Bumrah writing his name on the Honours Board. In the video, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur says that he had predicted Bumrah getting five wickets and also says that his teammates did not believe him.

Watch The Video Here

India Trail By 242 Runs In The First Innings

The Lord's Test match currently hangs in the balance with India trailing by a mammoth 242 runs with seven wickets in hand. India enter the 'moving day', the third day of the Lord's Test, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batting.