Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Amid Rain Delay, What Are The Revised Playing Timings At Edgbaston? Here's What You Need To Know

Updated 6 July 2025 at 17:23 IST

IND vs ENG: Amid Rain Delay, What Are The Revised Playing Timings At Edgbaston? Here's What You Need To Know

Rain has delayed the start of the 5th day of the second Test between India and England. Here are the revised session timings.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
A view of the Edgbaston Ground from the top
A view of the Edgbaston Ground from the top | Image: AP

Persistent rain has delayed the start of the final day of the second test at Edgbaston between India and England. India are aiming to level the series and need seven wickets on the 5th day to inflict a defeat on Ben Stokes and Co.

Rain has certainly affected the preparations of both teams, and the match has started at 5:10 PM IST, 1 hour 40 minutes later than the scheduled time of 3:30 PM IST. The session time of the final day has also been rejigged, and 10 overs have been lost due to the curtailed game time.

1st session: 5:10 - 7:00 PM IST

Lunch Break: 7:00 - 7:40 PM IST

2nd Session: 7:40 - 9:40 PM IST

Tea Break: 9:40 - 10:00 PM IST

3rd Session: 10:00 - 11:30 PM IST

(More To Follow)

Published 6 July 2025 at 17:23 IST