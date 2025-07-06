IND vs ENG: Amid Rain Delay, What Are The Revised Playing Timings At Edgbaston? Here's What You Need To Know

Persistent rain has delayed the start of the final day of the second test at Edgbaston between India and England. India are aiming to level the series and need seven wickets on the 5th day to inflict a defeat on Ben Stokes and Co.

Rain has certainly affected the preparations of both teams, and the match has started at 5:10 PM IST, 1 hour 40 minutes later than the scheduled time of 3:30 PM IST. The session time of the final day has also been rejigged, and 10 overs have been lost due to the curtailed game time.