Anshul Kamboj Set For Test Debut at Manchester, Receives Maiden Cap From Deep Dasgupta Ahead of Toss

India vs England: In what can be called as a moment to remember, Anshul Kamboj was presented with his maiden Test cap on Wednesday ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Kamboj, the domestic hero, received the Test cap from former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta. The former Bengal cricketer had a few words of motivation for Kamboj after presenting him with the cap. He was given the cap moments ahead of the toss.

Kamboj has been in fine form in the domestic circuit and that has helped him get his maiden Test cap. Spotlight would certainly be on him as it's his Test debut. He would look to do well for the side when he has the ball in his hand. It would be interesting to see if he is given the new ball at Old Trafford. He becomes the 318th player to play Tests for India. The interesting fact with Kamboj is that former India cricketer Anil Kumble hads made his debut at the same venue and is among the rare few to take 10 wickets in an innings. Kamboj, too has achieved that feat in domestic cricket.

This is a big moment for the young pacer and he would like to grab this opportunity with both hands making an impact for the side. What will help him is the conditions which will assist pace and bounce.