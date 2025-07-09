IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Issues Stern Jofra Archer Warning To Team India: 'Anything Is Unrealistic To Dream Of'

Anticipation has started to build around the Lord's Test match as Jofra Archer has been named in England's playing XI for the third Test. Archer has replaced Josh Tongue and will be making a return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus.

Ben Stokes Backs Jofra Archer To Shine Against India

After the humiliating defeat at Edgbaston, England are very desperate to make their grounds, and the decision to include Archer seems to be a part of the plan. The 20-year-old was included in the squad for the second Test match, but the Three Lions decided not to tinker with the winning combination. Archer has had multiple surgeries due to stress fractures and lower back injuries, and he recently featured for Surrey after a prolonged gap.

Ben Stokes believes Archer's inclusion will be a massive boost for England. In a video posted by the England Cricket Board, he said, "Very exciting. “Very exciting, yeah. Look, he’s worked incredibly hard to get to the position we find ourselves in where he’s able to walk back out there in the whites for England. Not only is it going to add a bit more buzz to Lord’s than it does for a week, but it’s just super exciting for Jofra.

“No, I don’t think so. When you’ve got someone with the skill and capability of Jofra, I don’t think anything’s unrealistic to dream of. As well, we’ve had two very tough Test matches, spent some time in the field, bowled some overs, so it’s great to have some fresh legs into the bowling line-up."

