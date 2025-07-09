IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Makes Sensational Return As England Name Playing XI For Lord's Test

Jofra Archer walks onto the field before the start of play on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer has been named in the England playing XI for the third Test at Lord's. The fast bowler will return after a four-year hiatus and will replace Josh Tongue in the team. England have made only one change from the team which lost to India in the second Test match at Edgbaston.

England Playing XI For Lord's Test

1. Zak Crawley

2. Ben Duckett

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes (c)

7. Jamie Smith (wk)

8. Chris Woakes

9. Brydon Carse

10. Jofra Archer

11. Shoaib Bashir

The third Test will start on July 10. This will be Archer's 14th Test cap and the 30-year-old's return has been long anticipated after he appeared for Surrey in the County Championship. Gus Atkinson was included in the squad for the third Test, but he wasn't included in the playing XI.

Interestingly, Archer's last Test match was against India and the fast bowler will now make his return in what could be asserted as a crucial match. Archer's last appearance at the iconic Lord's came back against in 2019 during the Ashes series.

Jasprit Bumrah All Set To Return For India

For India, Jasprit Bumrah is destined to return to the Lord's. Shubman Gill already confirmed that the 31-year-old will be available for selection. Bumerah wasn't selected in the second Test at Edgbaston and there was severe backlash regarding his unavailability. But the Indian fast bowlers, led by Akash Deep, turned the heat on England, and Bumrah's absence didn't affect India's plans. As per ESPN Cricinfo, England head coach Brendon McCullum asked for a pace-friendly surface following the disastrous defeat at Edgbaston in the second Test. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Bumrah could replace Prasidh Krishna, who hasn't been at his best in the first two Test matches.