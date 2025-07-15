IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Makes History After Thrilling Win Over India, Becomes Only Cricketer To Achieve Historic Feat At Lord's

Ben Stokes etches name in record books after stunning performance at Lord's against India | Image: AP

England vs India: Ben Stokes-led England clinched a solid 22-run win over Shubman Gill's Team India in a nail-biting third Test match, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Monday, July 14th.

With the win in the third Test, England took a 2-1 lead against India in the five-match series.

England captain Ben Stokes was named the 'Player of the Match' following his staggering performance against the visitors in the third Test match.

It was an all-round performance from Ben Stokes with both bat and ball. Stokes scored 77 runs and picked up five wickets in the third Test.

Ben Stokes Achieves Historic Milestone At Lord's

After leading England to a scintillating win over India in London on Monday, July 14th, Ben Stokes made history at the iconic stadium.

Ben Stokes bagged his fourth 'Player of the Match' award at Lord's, which made him the only cricketer to receive it in Test cricket at the iconic stadium.

The 34-year-old won his first 'Player of the Match' award at Lord's in 2015 against New Zealand, after scoring 193 runs and picking three wickets. In 2017, Stokes was named the PoTM against the West Indies for scoring 60 runs and bagging six wickets.

In 2019, Ben Stokes clinched the 'Player of the Match' title against Australia after scoring 128 runs.

Ben Stokes' Numbers In Test Cricket

Ben Stokes made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia. Following that, the England captain played 114 Test matches and 205 innings, scoring 6891 runs at an average of 35.15, and a strike rate of 59.16.

Stokes also picked up 224 wickets in Test cricket in 168 innings, at an economy rate of 3.32.

In the third Test match against India, England gave a 193-run target to chase. However, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's three-wicket hauls bundled out India at 170.