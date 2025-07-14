Ben Stokes Mocks KL Rahul After India Resort to Negative Physio Tactic at Lord's | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Every ball was an event, and that has been the hallmark of this series between India and England. Two fierce competitors going up against each other, this was expected. At the stroke of stumps on Day 4, nightwatchman Akash Deep seemed to be asking for a physio, just like England's Zak Crawley did on Day 3, to delay proceedings. The incident took place in the 17th over of India's innings, things got heated. Brydon Carse used choicest of language to irritate Akash Deep, but the Indian was not flustered as he seemed to be inviting a face-off.

And just when things seemed to be escalating, KL Rahul, at the non-striker's end - stepped in. Just then, England captain Ben Stokes walked towards Rahul and then mocked him with some claps.

Meanwhile, Aakash's delaying tactics did not work as Stokes picked up his wicket in the final over, but by then - he had done his bit. Akash had to shield Rishabh Pant on Day 4 and he did it successfully. Of course, India would have preferred Akash to remain unbeaten at stumps, but that did not happen.

Can India Win at Lord's?

India need 135 runs to win and to do that, they have six wickets in hand. It will certainly not be an easy chase for India on the final day as the pitch is set to deteriorate further.