IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman Gill Blames Team India's Batting Failure For Defeat At Lord's Test: 'Top Order Did Not Perform Well'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a 22-run defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Monday, July 14th.
After the defeat in the Lord's Test, Team India trail 2-1 in the five-match series against the Three Lions.
During India's final inning while chasing the 193-run target, Ravindra Jadeja was the highest run-scorer for the visitors as he alone led the Indian batting lineup, scoring 61 runs from 181 balls, at a strike rate of 33.70.
During the run chase, India lost quick wickets and failed to solidify a crucial partnership, which put them on the back foot against the Three Lions. However, in the end, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to slowly chase the given target. However, Mohammed Siraj's mistake cost Team India a 22-run defeat against the Three Lions.
In the first inning, as well, Ravindra Jadeja displayed a stupendous performance, scoring 72 runs from 131 balls at a strike rate of 54.96. Jadeja hammered 8 fours and 1 six in the first inning. Even after a clutch performance at the iconic Lord's, Jadeja's stellar knocks went in vain.
Apart from Jadeja, no other Indian batters could perform during the run chase.
While speaking at the post-match press conference, Shubman Gill put his fingers on the Indian batting lineup's poor performance, saying that the top order did not perform well. He added that India needed to make at least one 50-run partnership during the run chase.
"We did not bat well in the last one hour yesterday and the first one hour today. At least one or two 50-run partnerships were required from the top order. Unfortunately, this was the first time our top order did not perform well. I think the way Jaddu and our lower order batted, it is a proud moment for the team...," Shubman Gill said as quoted by ANI.
Team India will now travel to Manchester to take on England in the fourth Test match of the series, at the Emirates Old Trafford, from Wednesday, July 23rd.
