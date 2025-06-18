IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes And Brydon Carse Return As Ben Stokes-Led England Announce Playing XI

Updated 18 June 2025 at 19:22 IST
England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley. Ben Stokes' men are scheduled to take Shubman Gill and Co. in a five-match Test series which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for both teams.
Chris Woakes has returned to the team and will be playing his first Test match since December. Bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse will be playing his maiden Test on home soil.
1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Harry Brook
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Jamie Smith (WK)
8. Chris Woakes
9. Brydon Carse
10. Josh Tongue
11. Shoaib Bashir
