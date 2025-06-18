Rishabh Pant Breaks Silence On The Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Aims to Uplift Nation With Success In England

Team India's vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on the tragic plane crash which happened in Ahmedabad. Most of the passengers and crew members had tragically lost their lives after the aircraft crashed into a building. Pant expressed remorse over the ill-fated incident and said that the responsibility over the team has increased as they intend to make the nation happy with their success in England.

Rishabh Pant Speaks On The Tragic Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

The ill-fated Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was en route to London Gatwick Airport, met with a tragic accident near the premises of the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft crashed into a residential area, in which 241 passengers and crew members tragically lost their lives. Right after taking off, the plane failed to gain altitude and descended, crashing into a building. Thick black smoke came out right after, and emergency responders swiftly came into action for rescue efforts. The entire world was left in shock after the incident.

"What happened in the air crash, the whole India was saddened, disheartened. But at the same time, the only thing from our side, we're going to be sticking to them, how we can make India happy again.

"Obviously the emotion is going to be high always because of what happened in the crash, but at the same time we're going to put our best foot forward for the country, how we can make them happy, and that's added responsibility," Rishabh Pant said at the pre-match press conference.