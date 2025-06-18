Republic World
Updated 18 June 2025 at 18:54 IST

Shubman Gill To Fill In For Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In First IND vs ENG Test, Rishabh Pant Lays Down India's Plan For Series Opener

Ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley, Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant has confirmed Shubman Gill's batting position.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in action
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in action | Image: AP

The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will commence on June 20. Ahead of the match, Rishabh Pant has confirmed Shubman Gill's batting position.

The Indian vice-captain revealed he will bat at No. 5 while Shubman will be at No. 4.

'I think there is still discussion going on who's gonna play 3, but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm gonna stick to number 5 as of now and rest, we're gonna keep on discussing about that."

(More To Follow)

