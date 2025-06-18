Shubman Gill To Fill In For Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In First IND vs ENG Test, Rishabh Pant Lays Down India's Plan For Series Opener

The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will commence on June 20. Ahead of the match, Rishabh Pant has confirmed Shubman Gill's batting position.

The Indian vice-captain revealed he will bat at No. 5 while Shubman will be at No. 4.

'I think there is still discussion going on who's gonna play 3, but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm gonna stick to number 5 as of now and rest, we're gonna keep on discussing about that."