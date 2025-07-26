IND vs ENG, Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah Attains Historic Feat In Manchester, Joins Kapil Dev And Mohammed Shami In Exclusive Club

India have endured a tough Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester so far. Led by Jasprit Bumrah and Co., the Indian fast bowlers struggled to get the better of England batters as the visitors finished the first inning with a massive score of 669 on day four.

Bumrah hasn't been at his best in the first innings as the likes of Joe Root and Ben Duckett had very little problems in facing the pace spearhead. The 31-year-old picked up just two wickets, having bowled 33 overs in the first inning. Despite his relatively poor show with the ball, the fast bowler became a part of the exclusive club featuring the likes of Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah now has 51 wickets in England and has levelled with Ishan Sharma on the list to be the joint highest Indian wicket-taker on English soil.

They are followed by Kapil Dev and Shami, who have 43 and 42 wickets respectively. Bumrah also became the third Asian bowler after Wasim Akram and Ishant to be a member of the 50-wicket club in England. Bumrah achieved the record with the dismissal of Liam Dawson with a brilliant incoming delivery, which castles his stumps.

Indians With Highest Wickets In England

Jasprit Bumrah - 51 wickets

Ishant Sharma - 51 wickets

Kapil Dev - 43 wickets

Mohammed Shami - 42 wickets

Mohammed Siraj - 37 wickets

