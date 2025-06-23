IND vs ENG: Day Four Sees England at 21/0 At Stumps, Needing 350 To Win After India's Impressive Innings From Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Josh Tongue interacts with Prasidh Krishna after bowling a delivery on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England 1st Test: An electrifying showcase from both sides has made the Headingley Test into a thrilling affair. The four days of action witnessed multiple centurions and records being broken by star cricketers. The English conditions had a lot of swings throughout the action, ranging from sunny days to overcast conditions. A bit of rainfall had also passed through, which briefly interrupted the match. Opener KL Rahul delivered a standout while Rishabh Pant stood out as India's Crisis Man after they lost skipper Shubman Gill. At the end of day four, India was restricted to 364, forming a target of 371 to win. England went on to play six overs and score 21 without any loss at stumps on day four.

England Stand Unbeaten At Stumps On Day Four

England put India under pressure after dismissing their skipper, but KL and Pant frustrated them with their clinical partnership. However, the hosts turned it around after taking them down, with Josh Tongue raining havoc on the Men in Blue's tailenders by picking three scalps in one over. Spinner Shoaib Bashir picked the final wicket after Prasidh Krishna sent the ball up high. But it didn't travel the distance as Josh Tongue made a firm catch.

England opened with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on strike and remained unbeaten till stumps. They kept a defensive approach, as India countered with aggressive pace bowling

Rishabh Pant Delivered A Record-Breaking Performance For Team India

Team India had positives throughout day four, as their top order featured a resilient performance, putting up massive numbers on the scoreboard. Opener KL Rahul stood guard as India's wall and started the day with flair. Even Rishabh Pant delivered twin centuries in Headingley and etched his name among the game's elite stars.

However, certain players failed to showcase their potential in the second innings. Debutant Sai Sudharsan and the returning Karun Nair were dismissed under 40 runs. Jadeja tried to hold on, but the tailenders faltered big time as the England bowlers dominated towards the end of India's innings.