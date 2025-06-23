IND vs ENG- Despite Sloppy Fielding Jasprit Bumrah Refuses To Put Blame, Defends Teammates: 'Nobody Is Doing It Intentionally'

The first Test match between India and England is evenly poised and much will be at stake when both teams take the field on 4th day. Jasprit Bumrah headlined the 3rd day once again as India's maverick fast bowler took a five wicket haul to keep India in the hunt.

Jasprit Bumrah Refuses To Put Blame On Teammates For Sloppy Fielding

The Headingley pitch hasn't offered much for the fast bowlers and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur struggled to make the ball talk. But Bumrah was an exception as he managed to grind out something from the pitch and dismissed Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Joe Root to name a few.

England came close but trailed by six runs in the first innings. India's sloppy fielding didn't go unnoticed Bumrah only saw four catches dropped of his bowling. Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all had reprieves and the latter two went on to smash big scores.

Despite India's poor fielding, Bumrah refused to put blame on his colleagues. As quoted by the India Today he said, “I am disappointed for a second when catches are dropped. It's part and parcel of the game, and the guys are new and working so hard. I don't want to create a scene and put more pressure on them. Nobody is doing it intentionally. So they will learn from this experience."

Jasprit Bumrah Smashed A Number Of Records At Headingley