IND vs ENG- Despite Sloppy Fielding Jasprit Bumrah Refuses To Put Blame, Defends Teammates: 'Nobody Is Doing It Intentionally'

Updated 23 June 2025 at 11:13 IST
The first Test match between India and England is evenly poised and much will be at stake when both teams take the field on 4th day. Jasprit Bumrah headlined the 3rd day once again as India's maverick fast bowler took a five wicket haul to keep India in the hunt.
The Headingley pitch hasn't offered much for the fast bowlers and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur struggled to make the ball talk. But Bumrah was an exception as he managed to grind out something from the pitch and dismissed Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Joe Root to name a few.
England came close but trailed by six runs in the first innings. India's sloppy fielding didn't go unnoticed Bumrah only saw four catches dropped of his bowling. Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all had reprieves and the latter two went on to smash big scores.
Despite India's poor fielding, Bumrah refused to put blame on his colleagues. As quoted by the India Today he said, “I am disappointed for a second when catches are dropped. It's part and parcel of the game, and the guys are new and working so hard. I don't want to create a scene and put more pressure on them. Nobody is doing it intentionally. So they will learn from this experience."
Also Read: IND vs ENG- England Star Ollie Pope Highlights KL Rahul's Crucial Role In India's Success: 'His Wicket Will Be Pivotal'
Bumrah smashed two records during his sensational spell at Headingley. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler gets past Malcolm Marshall and Wasim Akram to become the third highest wicket taker in SENA countries as a visiting bowler. Wst Indies legend Courtney Walsh tops the list with 230 scalps and Bumrah is third in the list with 150 wickets. The Indian fast bowler also equalled Kapil Dev's record to record the most number of five wicket hauls by n Indian bowler in away Test matches. He now has 12 5-wicket hauls.
Published 23 June 2025 at 11:13 IST