IND vs ENG: Sensational Jasprit Bumrah Catches England Off-guard, Indian Speedster Gets Past Malcolm Marshall And Wasim Akram In Exclusive Club

Jasprit Bumrah has breathed some life into the first Test with another five-wicket haul. The 31-year-old removes Josh Tongue to register his 5th wicket on day three at Headingley.

Jasprit Bumrah Does It Again

England failed to muster a lead and finished the 1st innings at 465, trailing by six runs. Apart from Bumrah, the other Indian bowlers barely troubled the England batters as the likes of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook made merry. Bumrah has now joined an exclusive list, getting past the likes of Malcolm Marshall and Wasim Akram. He has now recorded the most number of Test wickets by a visiting bowler in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. West Indies legend Courtney Walsh tops the list with 213 scalps.

Bumrah finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 32 scalps, which concluded the World Test Championship for Team India. Bumrah started the proceedings by getting the wicket of Zak Crawley and subsequently also dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root to provide India a rather. But riding on Ollie Pope and Harry Brook's masterclass, the hosts almost caught up to the visitors. Bumrah has also equalled Kapil Dev's tally of recording the most number of five-fers in away Test matches. He now has 12 five-wicket hauls in Test matches away from home.

Despite Bumrah's heroics, India's failure to rise to the occasion will be a matter of concern for Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna failed to impress, and it remains to be seen how they cope in the absence of their star fast bowler.

Most Test Wickets By An Away Bowler In SENA Countries

213 - Courtney Walsh (West Indies)

184 - Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)

150 - Jasprit Bumrah (India)

148 - Malcolm Marshall (West Indies)