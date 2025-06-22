IND vs ENG- England Star Ollie Pope Highlights KL Rahul's Crucial Role In India's Success: 'His Wicket Will Be Pivotal'

Ollie Pope Highlights KL Rahul's Importance

Courtesy of Harry Brook's brilliant 99 and Chris Woakes' quickfire 38, the match is evenly poised and both teams could seize their momentum on day 4. Ben Stokes provided India a jolt as he dismissed Sai Sudharsan a few moments before rain forced off early stumps on day three. Despite Bumrah's heroics, England launched a late fightback and the home side added 189 runs in the last five wickets. Prasidh Krishna started the day off with the wicket of Ollie Pope but the Indian bowlers struggled to grind something positive from the wicket.

KL Rahul launched an onslaught in the last session and the 33-year-old looked rather comfortable under a cloudy ambience. Rahul punished off the loose balls and India's chance will depend a lot how he performs on the 4th day. After the third day's play, Pope points out Rahul as the dangerous man. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "The India team batted in the sun for a day and a bit, then the clouds came in for us, so I knew it would be tough [for my hundred]. Respect the good balls and put away the bad balls. The conditions and I know this pitch, true bounce, quick outfields, can swing a bit. Play as late as I can, play square and score with the swing. That last series [in India] I wasn't good enough in the last four games, I'll look to draw a line under the last innings and reset from there. Whether it's 0 or a hundred. KL Rahul will be an important wicket for us. Don't want to put a number on a chase, the less the better but beat the infield it's four."