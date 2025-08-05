Sachin Tendulkar-James Anderson's Absence From Presentation at Oval Sparks Fresh Controversy; Did ECB Ignore Legends?

India vs England: Just before the series started, it was renamed as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. It was no more the ‘Pataudi’ trophy and that raised eyebrows. Now, after the thrilling five-match series got over, the absence of Tendulkar and Anderson from the presentation has sparked a fresh controversy. As the series ended in a 2-2 draw, Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes were given the trophies - but, not by the two legends. While social space is reacting strongly to it - the question is did the England Cricket Board do it on purpose?

Till now, the ECB has not reacted to this. Fans would be curious to know the real reason behind this call.

Meanwhile, it was Mohammed Siraj who came good with the ball on the final day of the series to power India to a memorable six-run win at the Oval. The win helped India level the series, which one reckons is a fair scoreline after a well-competed series. Thanks to his five-wickets in the fourth innings that helped India win, Siraj was named the player of the match. With 22 wickets in the series, he was also the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series.

"To be honest, it feels amazing. From Day 1 everyone fought hard and the result is there to see. Very happy. The plan was to keep it simple and hit a consistent spot. Not try too much and if I can get wickets from there it's a bonus and build pressure," Siraj said at the presentation.

India Rise to Third in WTC Table