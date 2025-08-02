'Don't Try to be Too Smart': Dinesh Karthik Gives His Two Cents on Joe Root-Prasidh Krishna Verbal Duel at Oval

India vs England: What took the sheen away from the good cricket that was played on Day 2 at the Oval was the verbal duel between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root. The English cricketer is someone who likes to be in his zen-mode while at the crease. He is not someone who gets riled up easily and that is exactly what Krishna tried to do. Given the situation of the game, the wicket of Root was the key and hence Krishna said a few words which actually got Root engaged. Root too said a few words which was rather uncharacteristic of him.

Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has finally reacted to it. Claiming that he actually wants to know what was said, Karthik admitted that he had never seen Root behave in that fashion before.

'Haven't seen Joe Root react that way'

“I genuinely wouldn't know at this point. I really want to find out. I haven't seen Joe Root react that way. He said something, which irked Root a bit, because he isn't the one to react. He made it sound like, 'don't try to be too smart here'. Things started there, and Prasidh Krishna didn't back down,” Karthik told Sky Sports Cricket.

“By then, a couple of wickets had fallen, and it kind of went on to pick after that. That was a session which told you everything about this series. England had it there in the first session, but India pulled it back in such a way that they were in as good position as England were," he added.

India Slightly in Front

With a lead of 52 runs and eight wickets in hand, India have their noses slightly in front at the moment. Krishna, with four wickets which is also his career-best, brought India back in the game with some brilliant bowling.