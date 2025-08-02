IND vs ENG: Rain To Play Spoilsport On 3rd Day Of The Oval Test? Here's London's Hourly Weather Forecast

India ended day two on a high having taken a 52 run lead at the Oval. England started the 1st innings on a strong note but Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets each to bowl oit England for 247 runs.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently being led by the home side courtesy of their win at the Lord's. India managed to pull of a gutsy draw in manchester and entered the 5th and final Test match with a huge confidence. Riding on Karun Nair's half-century the visitors posted 224 runs on the board. Indfia made four changes as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah was rested keeping in mind of the long cricket season. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 51 alongside night watchman Akash Deep who has scored four off two balls.

Here's Weather Update For 3rd Day Of IND vs ENG Oval Test

IND vs ENG 3rd Day Oval Weather Forecast| Image: Accuweather.com

Rain has been a threat especially when the Test series is being played on the English soil. Overs were lost due to rain in the first two days. But as per Accuweather, there is 0% chance of rain on the 4th day and a 25% of cloud cover is expected when the match starts. Temperature will hover around 18°C-22°C during the match and a bright and sunny day is expected which will be good news for Shubman Gill and Co.

IND vs ENG Day 3 Oval Pitch Report

With sunshine expected, the surface may not play to the need of the fast bowlers which has been the case so far. Overcast condition and greentop surface have been of a huge help for the pacers. England have already been hit with a major blow as Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the remaining of the Test match.