Will KL Rahul be Punished For His Argument With Umpire Kumar Dharmasena at Oval During 5th Test?

Updated 2 August 2025 at 11:02 IST
India vs England: Things got a little heated up at the backend of Day 2 at the Oval during the fifth Test when Prasidh Krishna wanted to get under the skin of Joe Root with his words. When the chatter seemed to be snowballing, umpire Kumar Dharmasena stepped in to calm things. And that is just when KL Rahul came in to support his teammate. Rahul then got into a heated exchange with the umpire.
Rahul: What do you want us to do? Be quiet?
Dharmasena: You will like any bowler to come and walk to you? No, you can't do that. No, Rahul, we should not go on that way.
Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat and bowl and go home?
Dharmasena: We will discuss at the end of the match. You can't talk like that.
It is extremely unlikely that Rahul will face any kind of punishment as he did not use any unparliamentary language while speaking to the umpire. Also, the umpires will have to take into account the situation of the match and the stakes attached with it. Once the match gets over, we will get more clarity on the matter.
At the moment, India have their noses slightly in front with a lead of 52 runs. India have eight wickets in hand and Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 51*. India would hope to get as many runs as possible as the pitch is expected to get tougher to bat on as the game progresses. The first session on Day 3 could be decisive from the point of view of both sides.
Published 2 August 2025 at 10:56 IST