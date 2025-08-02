Will KL Rahul be Punished For His Argument With Umpire Kumar Dharmasena at Oval During 5th Test?

India vs England: Things got a little heated up at the backend of Day 2 at the Oval during the fifth Test when Prasidh Krishna wanted to get under the skin of Joe Root with his words. When the chatter seemed to be snowballing, umpire Kumar Dharmasena stepped in to calm things. And that is just when KL Rahul came in to support his teammate. Rahul then got into a heated exchange with the umpire.

Rahul-Dharmasena Convo

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Be quiet?

Dharmasena: You will like any bowler to come and walk to you? No, you can't do that. No, Rahul, we should not go on that way.

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat and bowl and go home?

Dharmasena: We will discuss at the end of the match. You can't talk like that.

Will KL Rahul Get Penalised?

It is extremely unlikely that Rahul will face any kind of punishment as he did not use any unparliamentary language while speaking to the umpire. Also, the umpires will have to take into account the situation of the match and the stakes attached with it. Once the match gets over, we will get more clarity on the matter.