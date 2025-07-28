IND vs ENG| 'He Hasn't Been Really Challenged': Stuart Broad Wants Gus Atkinson To Replace Jofra Archer In Oval Test

England's Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Washington Sundar, left, during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

India pulled off a brilliant draw in the 4th Test match to keep their hopes alive in the five-match Test series. England are leading the series 2-1, and Shubman Gill and Co. will have a brilliant chance to restore parity.

Stuart Broad Doesn't Want Jofra Archer To Play 5th Test

India will start the 5th Test match at the Oval as the favourites and England need to get their things back in the right position. Jofra Archer's availability will be a huge concern. The 30-year-old returned to the England fold in the 3rd Test after a four-year gap and played two back-to-back games as things stand. With the series on line, Archer will be expected to be unleashed by the home side, but Stuart Broad issued a warning to the Three Lions, citing Gus Atkinson could be his replacement.

He told Sky Sports, "I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet.

"[Brydon] Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod.

"We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years."

England have added Jamie Overton to their squad for the last Test match. Captain Ben Stokes hinted that they might be in need of fresh legs after their bowlers bowled more than 250 overs in Manchester. Both Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse has bowled more than 150 overs in the series and it remains to be seen how things shape up for the home side.

England squad for 5th Test