One Month After Joining County Championship, India Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Part Ways With Essex Cricket Due To Personal Reasons

A month after joining the County Championship, India fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed decided to part ways with Essex Cricket due to personal reasons.

Earlier on June 28th, Khaleel Ahmed joined Essex Cricket, signing a contract till the end of the 2025 season. However, the speedster spent only one month in the County Championship.

The 27-year-old was supposed to take part in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup, but he ended his contract before that.

Essex Cricket Confirm Khaleel Ahmed's Exit From County Championship

Earlier on July 28th, Monday, Essex Cricket released an official statement, stating that the speedster has decided to return back to India due to personal reasons.

The club added that they are disappointed to see Khaleel leave, but they also supported his decision.

"Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club. While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel’s decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us. Everyone at Essex Cricket wishes Khaleel all the very best for the future," Essex Cricket wrote in a statement.

Khaleel Ahmed's Stats In International Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed made his Team India debut in the ODI format in September 2018 against Hong Kong. Following that, the left-arm pacer played 11 matches and 11 innings, picking 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 and a bowling average of 31.00.

The 27-year-old played his maiden T20I match against the West Indies in November 2018, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the 20-over format, Khaleel Ahmed played 18 matches and 18 innings, bagging 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.51 and a bowling average of 35.12.