WATCH: Ben Stokes Lures Shubman Gill To Take DRS, Mind Games Cost India Much-Needed Review

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, from Friday, June 20th.

The ongoing five-match series marks the beginning of Team India's voyage in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Currently, Team India are undergoing a transition phase after the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Before the start of India's tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.

England won the toss and decided to field first against India at the Headingley Test.

India had a stupendous start in the first inning, with three centuries in a single inning. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) powered Team India to 471 in the first inning.

It was Ollie Pope's 106-run knock and Harry Brook's 99, which powered England to 465 in their second inning.

The visitors had a nervy start to their second inning, after losing two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan. However, it was Rishabh Pant's (118 runs from 140 balls) and KL Rahul's (137 runs from 247 balls) solid 209-run stand that powered India to 364 in their second inning. India gave a target of 371 runs to England.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Lead Run Chase For England

England had a solid start to their second inning. The English openers steadily led the run chase with a 188-run opening stand. In the first session on Day 5, both Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett dominated over the Indian bowling attack, as the visitors failed to pick a single wicket.

Day 5's Second session was also not that great, Team India, but at least they managed to pick wickets.

Ben Stokes' Mind Game Forces Team India To Lose Another DRS At Headingley Test

As England is still in the driver's seat, Three Lions captain Ben Stokes forced Shubman Gill to take a DRS. It was a proper mind game from the English skipper.

In the second ball of the 56th over, it was an outside off delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, to which Stokes went for a reverse-sweep, but the batter missed it.

Soon after that, India went upstairs, not because they were sure of Ben Stokes' gloving the ball. As soon as the Indian players appealed, the English batter started shaking his top hand, Sai Sudarshan, the close-in fielder, pointed out. Gill was forced to take a review, thinking that Stokes had gloved the ball and was shaking his hand as if he was in pain. However, the decision went against India, and they lost another review.