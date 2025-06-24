Leeds Weather Forecast, England vs India, 1st Test: Delayed Start on Cards at Headingley Due to Rain on Day 5?

England vs India: With 350 to get in 90 overs with 10 wickets in hand, the final day at Headingley, Leeds is poised to perfection. Both sides have a fair chance of winning, and yes, a result is surely on the cards. As England captain Ben Stokes made it clear that they will go for the win. And this statement by Stokes would make the Indian camp happy as they know chances would be offered. Who holds the edge?

India would believe that even if there is a partnership, a couple of wickets would quickly bring them back in the game. Also, both sides would realise the importance of the Test. It is the first game for both the sides of the fresh World Test Championship cycle.

When Will it Rain?

Without a doubt, there is forecast for rain. But, will there be a delayed start? Doesn't seem like there would be a delayed start as the forecast for rain is at 11 AM - which is somewhere close to lunch time. The forecast for rain from that time shoots upto 80 per cent. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. Surely, it will be a stop-start day. Whom does that benefit? In all probability, this should benefit the fielding team. This should benefit India as the batters would have a break of momentum and focus - which is not the best thing for batters.

England Will Gun For a Win

Without a doubt, England would gun for a win to take a 1-0 lead. It will not be easy but surely they would be optimistic about their chances. Stokes and Co. have trained themselves for the past two to three seasons just to ace these situations. How will he back out?