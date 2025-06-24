IND vs ENG- Stuart Broad Makes Bold Prediction, Favours India To Triumph Over England: 'They Have To Be Favourites'

Updated 24 June 2025 at 11:25 IST
An exciting finale awaits on day five of the India vs England first Test at Headingley. England finished day four at 21/0 and need 350 runs to snatch a win, which could be their second-highest run chase overall if they were successful.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's twin centuries set the perfect tone for another brilliant day of Test cricket in Leeds. India would have had an upper hand if the lower middle order had extended their helping hand with the bat. But after the first innings, the second innings also witnessed a sudden crumble as the last six wickets only managed to add a mere 31 runs to the total.
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja had a go at the England batting lineup for a few overs, but Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived the scare and need to do it again on day five.
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad picked India over England as the favourites. In an interaction with Sky Sports, he said, “Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches. They have to be favourites.
Also Read: Rain or Not at Headingley, Leeds; Jasprit Bumrah Gives Shubman Gill-Led India Advantage vs Ben Stokes England on Day 5 at 1st Test
Rishabh Pant's unorthodox style proved to be a hit once again as the 27-year-old stamped his authority with another historical ton in Leeds. He became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to hit a century in both innings of a Test match. He also happens to be the first Indian batter to score hundreds in each innings of a Test match and now needs three hundreds to get past Rahul Dravid to be the Indian batter with the most hundreds in Test matches on English soil.
Published 24 June 2025 at 11:25 IST