IND vs ENG- Stuart Broad Makes Bold Prediction, Favours India To Triumph Over England: 'They Have To Be Favourites'

An exciting finale awaits on day five of the India vs England first Test at Headingley. England finished day four at 21/0 and need 350 runs to snatch a win, which could be their second-highest run chase overall if they were successful.

Stuart Broad Picks India As Favourites Over England

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's twin centuries set the perfect tone for another brilliant day of Test cricket in Leeds. India would have had an upper hand if the lower middle order had extended their helping hand with the bat. But after the first innings, the second innings also witnessed a sudden crumble as the last six wickets only managed to add a mere 31 runs to the total.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja had a go at the England batting lineup for a few overs, but Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived the scare and need to do it again on day five.

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad picked India over England as the favourites. In an interaction with Sky Sports, he said, “Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches. They have to be favourites.

Rishabh Pant Once Again Showed He Is Here To Stay