IND vs ENG- Sanjay Manjrekar Voices Support For Prasidh Krishna Amidst Lacklustre Display: 'He Has Stood Out to Me'

Except for Jasprit Bumrah, all the other Indian bowlers failed to get their line and length on point in the first Test match between India and England. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj toiled on the Headingley surface, which has offered very little assistance for the fast bowlers.

Sanjay Manjrekar Backed Prasidh Krishna's Selection

Despite the struggle, Bumrah has managed to pick up a five-fer to keep India alive in the Test match. Prasidh was off to a brilliant start as he dismissed centurion Ollie Pope in his second over of the day. But the Gujarat Titans fast bowler failed to capitalise and went on a run-conceding spree. He picked up three wickets with an economy rate of 6.40, which also happens to be the joint-sixth most-expensive by a bowler in Test cricket history. His most valiant point came when he removed Harry Brook on 99. But after that, the pair of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse added 55 runs, and the former even brought up his 200 runs in Test cricket by smashing Krishna for consecutive sixes.

Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Praish Krishna's selection as he believes the bowler bowled better than Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. On JioHotstar's “Matchday Live", he said, "If you see Prasidh Krishna in this Test match as opposed to the Test he played for India earlier in South Africa, he has looked the best to me. Yesterday, although he did not quite get the wickets, he was still India's number two seamer. He was better than Mohammed Siraj, certainly more potent than Shardul Thakur. So, India made the right choice and went for him; this is Prasidh Krishna doing the best he can. With time, if he gets a couple of wickets and builds confidence, he might just get better and better. I will not be critical of Prasidh Krishna with the way he's bowled -- he has done everything he possibly could to the best of his ability."

Jasprit Bumrah Enters Exclusive List With Five-Wicket Haul