IND vs ENG| England Urged To Target Indian Captain Shubman Gill More: 'Get Under His Skin A Little Bit'

An agonising defeat at Lord's has complicated Team India's plot. Chasing a paltry target of 193, Shubman Gill and C. were bowled out for 170 runs, handing a 22-run win to England in the third Test.

Alyssa Healy Urged England To Target Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill rewrote history with his sensational 269-run knock at Edgbaston, but he couldn't get it going at Lord's as he failed to hit the 20-run mark in each of the innings. He further hogged the limelight with his on-field brawl with English opener Zak Crawley during England's second innings. Crawley appeared to be delaying the play as time was running out at the stroke of the second day. The two were involved in a heated altercation, prompting the umpire to step up.

Australian women’s captain Alyssa Healy feels England should go hard at Shubman Gill, which might unsettle the Indian captain. On the Willow Talk Podcast, she said, “I read some stuff about when teams go hard at (Shubman) Gill, it can rattle him a little bit. So if England have got even half a sniff at that, then that’s exactly what’s going to happen, knowing how successful he was in those first two Test matches, there’s a way to get under his skin a little bit."

Ravindra Jadeja's Valiant Innings Went In Vain

The Indian top order collapsed like a pack of cards as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer combined six wickets between them. Archer was impressive on his return to Test cricket and dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, who attempted a rash shot. Both Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill failed to deliver, while Karun Nair too threw his wicket away.