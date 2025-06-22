IND vs ENG: Ex-Cricketer Saba Karim Showers Praise On India Star Jasprit Bumrah For Blazing Spell At Headingley Test, Calls Him The 'Key Player'

England vs India: Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack on Day 02 of the Headingley Test, against England, on Saturday, June 21st.

England won the toss and decided to field against India on June 20th. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 runs from 159 balls) and KL Rahul (42 runs from 78 balls) gave India a kickstart in the first Test match with their 91-run opening stand.

After the dismissal of the two openers, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant continued to dominate the England bowling attack. Gill and Pant posed a solid 209-run partnership, which helped India power to 471 in their first inning.

Before stumps on Day 2, England started well with the bat. Ben Duckett (62 runs from 94 balls) and Ollie Pope (106 runs from 137 balls) solidified a 122-run partnership.

England lost three wickets at stumps on Day 02, and Jasprit Bumrah took all the wickets. The Indian fast bowler removed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root. England stood at 209/3 at stumps on Day 02.

Saba Karim Showers Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking on Sony Sports, former cricketer Saba Karim heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the India speedster is the key player whenever he bowls.

The former cricketer opened up on Joe Root's dismissal and said that Shubman Gill brought him in for his third spell, knowing that it would help India.

"He is going to be the key player whenever he bowls. He knows very well which ball to bowl when and to whom. The way he dismissed Joe Root, he had come for his third spell, and he came because he knew that it would be advantage India if they got Joe Root's wicket today (Saturday), and he did that," Saba Karim told Sony Sports.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket