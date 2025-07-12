IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's Resilience Paves The Way Against England, Hammers Majestic 10th Test Hundred At Lord's

Updated 12 July 2025 at 19:36 IST
England vs India: Star India batter KL Rahul hammered his 10th Test hundred in 176 balls against England in the ongoing third Test match of the five-game series against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, on Saturday, July 12th.
In the fourth delivery of the 67th over, KL Rahul took a single and completed his second hundred of the series for an Indian opener.
ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Enters Elusive List With Smashing Lord's Century, Becomes 2nd Asian Batter To Register Unique Record
KL Rahul, once again, proved his dominance on England soil, as he slammed his fourth hundred on English soil. It is also the second most by a visiting opening batter in England since 2000, after former South African batter Graeme Smith.
Nine of KL Rahul's 10 Test tons have come on the home soil of the opposition. He has slammed four hundred in England, two in South Africa, and one each in Australia, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.
ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar's Infamous 'Stupid Stupid Stupid' Rant Comes Back To Haunt Rishabh Pant After His Suicidal Run-Out At Lord's
However, KL Rahul's resilient knock came to an end in the first delivery of the 68th over by the English spinner Shoaib Bashir. It was an off-break delivery from the England spinner as Rahul tried to hit the ball towards the cover, it got an edge and went straight into the slip, where Harry Brook was standing, he didn't make any mistake to grab the ball and removed the centurion.
At the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the third Test match of the series, KL Rahul played a 100-run knock from 177 balls, at a strike rate of 56.50. He hammered 13 fours during his time on the crease.
The 33-year-old made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In Tests, KL Rahul played 61 long-format matches and 106 innings, scoring 3593 runs at an average of 35.23 and a strike rate of 52.99. The Indian batter has scored 18 half-centuries and 10 hundreds as of now in Test cricket.
Published 12 July 2025 at 18:21 IST