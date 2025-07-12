IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's Resilience Paves The Way Against England, Hammers Majestic 10th Test Hundred At Lord's

England vs India: Star India batter KL Rahul hammered his 10th Test hundred in 176 balls against England in the ongoing third Test match of the five-game series against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, on Saturday, July 12th.

In the fourth delivery of the 67th over, KL Rahul took a single and completed his second hundred of the series for an Indian opener.

KL Rahul Etches Name In Record Books After Staggering Century

KL Rahul, once again, proved his dominance on England soil, as he slammed his fourth hundred on English soil. It is also the second most by a visiting opening batter in England since 2000, after former South African batter Graeme Smith.

Nine of KL Rahul's 10 Test tons have come on the home soil of the opposition. He has slammed four hundred in England, two in South Africa, and one each in Australia, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

However, KL Rahul's resilient knock came to an end in the first delivery of the 68th over by the English spinner Shoaib Bashir. It was an off-break delivery from the England spinner as Rahul tried to hit the ball towards the cover, it got an edge and went straight into the slip, where Harry Brook was standing, he didn't make any mistake to grab the ball and removed the centurion.

At the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the third Test match of the series, KL Rahul played a 100-run knock from 177 balls, at a strike rate of 56.50. He hammered 13 fours during his time on the crease.

KL Rahul's Stats In Test Cricket