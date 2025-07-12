IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar's Infamous 'Stupid Stupid Stupid' Rant Comes Back To Haunt Rishabh Pant After His Suicidal Run-Out At Lord's

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the third match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, from Thursday, July 10th, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Team India dominated the first session on Day 03, with the help of a strong 141-run partnership between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. In the first session, India scored 103 runs in 22.3 overs and took control of the match at Lord's.

Rishabh Pant Goes For 77 After His Suicidal Run-Out

However, on the stroke of Lunch, Rishabh Pant made a foolish mistake while taking a single and lost his wicket in a run-out.

In the third delivery of the 66th over, Rishabh Pant sent the ball towards the cover, where Ben Stokes was standing. The Indian keeper-batter stopped for a moment at the start of the run. As soon as Pant started his, Stokes from the cover went for a direct hit. Pant tried to save himself as he turned back and slid his bat, but he fell short by a couple of inches. Although it was a brilliant direct throw from the England skipper, Ben Stokes.

Pant's knock came to an end for 74 runs from 112 balls at a strike rate of 66.07. He hammered eight fours and two sixes during his time on the crease.

Cricket Fans Criticize Rishabh Pant For His Run-Out At Lord's Test

After Pant's dismissal, Sunil Gavaskar's infamous 'Stupid Stupid Stupid' rant went viral once again on social media. The Indian cricket fans called it a foolish mistake from the Indian keeper-batter. Some fans said that Pant gifted his wicket to the Three Lions.