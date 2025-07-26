IND vs ENG| Gautam Gambhir's Decision To Leave Kuldeep Yadav Out Finds Support: 'There Is No Guarantee That..'

Kuldeep Yadav missed out on a place once again in the India vs England 4th Test in Manchester. The left-arm spinner was named in the Indian Test squad for the England series but hasn't played a single match so far. England are leading the five-match Test series 2-1.

Aakash Chopra Backs Kuldeep Yadav Exclusion Move

Calls were made to include Kuldeep in the 4th Test, who was expected to play a pivotal role under Shubman Gill's leadership. But he continued to warm the bench as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have been the preferred choice ahead of him.

There have been debates that Kuldeep Yadav would have been effective on the flat Manchester surface, but according to Aakash Chopra, there isn't any guarantee that the bowler would get a five-wicket haul.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “There was a strong case for Kuldeep Yadav because the pitch is extremely flat. It's not your typical Manchester surface where the ball moves on all five days. In such a scenario, you say that it might have been better had Kuldeep been there. However, there is no guarantee that he would have taken a five-wicket haul had he played, but Kuldeep not playing, I think, it's a bit of an issue."

Indian Bowlers Failed To Impress In Manchester

Indian bowlers have struggled to break the deadlock and someone like Jasprit Bumrah has also found it difficult to get it going in Manchester. The Old Trafford pitch has slowed down over the years, and it is no longer a fast bowlers' paradise. Bumrah bowled 28 overs, picking up just one wicket and he is very likely playing his last match of the Test series. Anshul Kamboj made his debut in the 4th Test, but the Haryana pacer failed to impress while Shardiul Thakur bowled just 11 overs, conceding 55 runs.