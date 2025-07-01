Rain To Play Spoilsport As Team India Eye Comeback In IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Here's The Weather Forecast For All The Five Days Of The Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill and Co. are eyeing a dominant comeback in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India conceded England a win in the first Test match of the series, and they are in dire need to level the series. England chased down over 350 runs on the final day of the Headingley Test match, and the Indian bowling looked as flat as it could on a day where they were expected to deliver the goods.

India has now lost three consecutive overseas Test matches, and they will like to turn their fortunes around in Edgbaston, a venue where they have found no success at all. Edgbaston is also considered as England's fortress, and India will have a tough time, considering that the crowd gets behind the home team and makes it very tough for the opposition to register a comeback in the match.

Here's The Weather Forecast For All Five Days Of The Edgbaston Test

Rain is always a big factor in all the international games that are played in England. At times, rain does dictate the terms and decides the fate of the match. The first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played in Headingley did see a bit of rain, but it did not cause any kind of problems either for the home team (England) or for the visiting team (India).

Weather forecast for all the five days of the Edgbaston Test | Image: AccuWeather

The weather forecast for the Edgbaston Test doesn't look that promising as of now. Three out of the five days of the Test match are expected to be interrupted by rain. The fourth day and the fifth day of the Test match are also expected to have occasional showers.

Big Suspense Around Jasprit Bumrah