Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Press Panic Button; Makeshift Arrangement For Edgbaston Test Might See Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy In New Role: REPORT

England vs India: Following the loss at Headingley, Team India realise the importance of the Birmingham Test and hence are set to make multiple changes to their XI. Also, the changes that are on the cards reflect that coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have panicked. As per multiple reports, Karun Nair, who did not get big runs at Headingley, may be designated a new role.

Nair at No. 3, Sundar Replaces Sudarshan?

The report in the Indian Express claims that Karun Nair would be slotted in the No. 3 position, which Sai Sudarshan held at Leeds. The decision to leave Sudarshan out seems to be a tactical one and not one based on his performance.

As per the same report, Sudarshan is likely to be dropped and Washington Sundar may make the XI instead. If Sundar is in the side, he occupies the No. 6 spot. The changes that are on the cards reek of desperation. India know that a win at Birmingham is very important to keep the hopes of a series win alive.

“Looking at the last match, if a similar wicket is going to be here like it was in the last match,) then a second spinner won’t be a bad option," Gill said at the pre-match presser.

Nitish Reddy For Thakur

This move is also on the cards. After Thakur failed with the bat at Headingley, there have been plenty of murmur about Nitish Reddy being given an opportunity. Nitish showed he has good temperament with the bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. What aids Nitish's case is the fact that he can also bowl.