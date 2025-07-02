'What's The Point...': Kamran Akmal Exposes 'Lack of Seriousness' in Pakistan Cricket, Slams PCB After New Coach Azhar Mahmood's Appointment

Following the premature exit in the Champions Trophy and then the loss against New Zealand means Pakistan cricket has hit an all-time low. And now, there seems to be a musical chair for coaches. Aaqib Javed, who was appointed as the interim coach after Jason Gillespie left, has given up his job. And that has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to hire Azhar Mahmood on a temporary basis. This move by the PCB has upset former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper has said that he cannot understand the decision taken by the PCB. The 43-year old also said that this had brought many issues to Pakistan and was now being replicated in the interim coaching setup.

‘These decisions reflect a lack of seriousness’

“These decisions reflect a lack of seriousness. When the PCB starts thinking seriously and acting professionally, it won’t have to make such compromises or temporary appointments. Everyone has been appeased, and now Azhar has also been rewarded. If you’ve made him head coach, then give him the full time and responsibility. Otherwise, what’s the point?,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Mahmood Starts New Stint

This is not the first time Mahmood would be associated in a coaching role for the Pakistan team. He has served brief stints as batting coach of the side. He was also the Head coach in the past for a very short period.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract,” a PCB statement read.

