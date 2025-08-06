Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill's Special Gesture For Injured Chris Woakes at Oval is Heartwarming | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: It was a Test match for the ages at the iconic Oval. India edged England by six runs to level the series. When England lost their ninth wicket, everybody started to stare at the dressing-room to see if injured Chris Woakes would come out to bat or not. To everyone's surprise, Woakes came out. He held the bat with one hand and was ready to bat if needed. It was not needed as Gus Atkinson was cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj.

But, after the game - coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill lauded Woakes in a special manner. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, England coach Brendon McCullum also went on to praise Woakes' effort.

"Good on Woakesy. He's in an immense amount of pain after that unfortunate injury, but it was never in doubt for him that, if needed, he was going to walk down the stairs and try to get us across the line,” England head coach Brendon McCullum told BBC.

Siraj Rules at Oval

It will not be wrong to say that the Oval Test belonged to Mohammed Siraj. The Indian pacer picked up nine wickets in the game to power his side to a series-levelling win. Siraj was unplayable on the final day of the Test as he got the ball to swing late and that led to the undoing of the English tail. The Indian pacer also emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series. He picked up a total of 22 wickets in five Tests.