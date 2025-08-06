'Tune Bola Kyu Nahi? Shubman Gill Makes Shocking Revelation, Admits Having Heated Argument With Mohammed Siraj at Oval

India vs England: Mohammed Siraj was the star for India at Oval. His nine wickets in the game helped India edge England by a narrow six-run margin and level the series 2-2. Now that the game is over, India captain Shubman Gill revealed an interesting incident that took place on the final day at the Oval. Gill revealed having an heated argument with Siraj after Dhruv Jurel had allowed a bye when the ball got to him.

Gill admitted that Siraj asked him why he had not told Jurel to take off one of his gloves as the batters may look to steal a single.

‘Tune bola kyu nahi?’

"Jab tak maine Dhruv ko bola, ye bhagne lag gaya aur usko time nahi mila. Toh usne miss kardi and isne mujhe bola, 'Tune bola kyu nahi? (By the time I told Dhruv, Siraj had already started his run-up, and so he didn't get time to take his gloves off. Once he missed, Siraj questioned me, 'Why didn't you tell him?')," Gill revealed in the press conference after the match.

For the unversed, Gill was the Player of the Series, while Siraj was the Player of the Match. It was a series to remember in which Siraj and Gill played pivotal roles.

Summer of 25

From huge scores to collapses and controversies in-between, it was an English summer to remember for the cricket fans as they got to see some riveting action all throughout the 25 days of the series.