VASELINE? Pakistan Stoops to New Low; Ex-Cricketer Accuses India of Ball Tampering at Oval vs England

India vs England: Shubman Gill and his men emerged victorious at the Oval by six runs to level the five-match series 2-2. Now, Pakistan is getting jealous of the good cricket India is playing and hence instead of making their cricketing system better, former Pakistani cricketer Shabbir Ahmed has accused India of ball tampering at the Oval. The former cricketer has gone on to claim that the Indian team used ‘vaseline’ on the ball to make it uncomfortable for the batters.

‘I think India used Vaseline’

"I think India used Vaseline. After 80 + over Ball still shine like new Umpire should send this ball to lab for examine," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, it was an emphatic show by the Indian team at the Oval.

Siraj Shines and How

The game went right down to the wire and it was Mohammed Siraj, who came up with the goods and powered the side to a famous win. Siraj picked up nine wickets in the match. But his spell in the final day of the series was mind-boggling. He made the ball talk and the batters danced to his tunes. He got the ball to swing late and that is exactly what troubled the English tail. Siraj sealed it for India with a yorker to Gus Atkinson.