IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Harry Brook Seizes Control On Day 4 At Oval, Shatters Another Record To Put England In Command

The 5th Test will enter into its 5th Day as bad light put an end to an early closure on day four at the Oval. Harry Brook and Joe Root led the charge as England need 35 runs more to wrap up the five-match series 3-1.

Harry Brook Attained A Sensational Record Against India

Both Root and Brook started rebuilding after England were reduced to 106/3. Brrok was particularly destructive among the two and smashed the Indian bowlers all over the ground. In the proceedings, the 26-year-old brought up his 9th test ton and also scored the third fastest century against India in Test cricket.

The record of the fastest century by an English batter against India is being held by Jamie Smith, who smashed an 80-ball hundred in Birmingham, followed by Ben Duckett. Brook was dismissed for 111 runs in just 98 balls at an extraordinary strike rate of 113.26. His majestic innings consisted of 14 fours and two sixes and England now are standing on the brink of a historical victory.

A Brilliant Climax Awaits ON Day 5 At Oval

Brook and Root forged a 195-run partnership and England looked on course towards a win. Brook survived a scare when Mohammed Siraj caught him at long leg but crossed the boundary rope only to provide the home side, with a lifeline. He was finally dismissed by Akash Deep while trying for a big shot, and both Jacob Bethell and Joe Root also followed suit.