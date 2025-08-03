IND vs ENG: Joe Root Surpasses Ponting, Kallis & Jayawardene After Scoring 24th Test Hundred At Home

Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Joe Root has become England's prime record-setter in the fifth Test match at The Oval. The English cricketer picked up another century to his name and is setting records in his already dazzling red-ball career.

It was a clinical moment for Root as he had his parents in the crowd, and the whole stadium rose up to give him a standing ovation.

Joe Root Eclipses Legends By Scoring 24th Test Ton In Home Test

Joe Root has justly secured his spot in the realm of Test cricket greats. The 34-year-old continues to outshine his opponents in the game's longest format and notch up records with his knocks while representing England Cricket.

A mad titan in its own right, Root has been collecting records just like the mad titan Thanos gathered the infinity stones in the MCU.

The English batter shone bright against Team India in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and delivered an impactful knock in the fifth test match at The Oval.

Joe Root has officially picked up his 39th overall Test hundred against the Shubman Gill-led Team India. The stunning knock at The Oval would take the English cricketer's home century count to 24.

The number four batter for England Cricket has officially surpassed legends like Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene in terms of home test tons.

All the cricketers had 23 centuries to their name, with Root surpassing them by picking his 24th in London.

Joe Root Dedicates Century To The Late Graham Thorpe

After smashing his 39th test century against Team India at The Oval, Joe Root took off his helmet and lifted his bat in celebration of reaching the clinical run-mark.

The English batter dedicated his century to the late Graham Thorpe. He wore the special headband dedicated to the late cricketer and pointed to the skies.

The 39th test ton against Team India has put Joe Root ahead of Kumar Sangakkara in the list of cricketers who have the most centuries in red-ball cricket.