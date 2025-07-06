IND vs ENG: Historical Win At Edgbaston Ignites Huge Encouragement As Fans Hail Captain Shubman Gill: 'Indian Cricket Team Is In Safe Hands'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India sealed a stunning 336-run victory over Ben Stokes' England in the second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6th.

Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz knocks in the first and second innings at Edgbaston.

With the triumph in the second match, India now have leveled the five-game series 1-1. Team India started their tour of England with a disappointing five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions. But under Shubman Gill's leadership, Team India made a comprehensive comeback with a dominating victory against the hosts.

Indian Cricket Fans Laud Shubman Gill Following Win Over England At Edgbaston

Soon after India's win, fans joined hands to praise captain Shubman Gill, saying that the Indian Cricket Team is in safe hands. Another fan said that Gill be carrying Virat Kohli's legacy in the future. One Indian cricket fan said that the Indian skipper deserves all the praise.

Meanwhile, a fan hailed not just Shubman Gill, but also Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. On the other hand, one fan said that it is the start of a new era in the Indian Cricket Team.

India To Face England At Lord's In Third Test

With the triumph, Shubman Gill-led Team India made history in Birmingham. It was India's first win at Edgbaston after 39 years.

It was Shubman Gill's 269-run knock and Ravindra Jadeja's 89 which propelled India to 587 in the first inning. During England's first inning, Mohammed Siraj rattled the English batting lineup with his six-wicket haul. Akash Deep also bagged four wickets during England's first inning.

During their second inning, Shubman Gill played a resilient 161-run knock, which helped India to give a target of 608 runs. It was Akash Deep's six-wicket haul that defended the given target without any trouble as he bowled out England at 271.