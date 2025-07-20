IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant On The Cusp Of Achieving Historic Milestone Ahead Of Manchester Test

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

India started their tour of England with a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions at Headingley in Leeds. In the second match of the series, Team India made a solid comeback after a dominating 336-run win over England in Birmingham. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.

However, in the recently concluded third Test match of the series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England clinched a 22-run win over India.

After the end of the first three matches of the series, England took a 2-1 lead against India. In the upcoming match, the visitors will be aiming to level the series.

Rishabh Pant On The Brink Of Breaking Virender Sehwag's Milestone

In the forthcoming match of the series, Rishabh Pant will be aiming to break former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s milestone.

With his stunning form in recent times in the long-format, Rishabh Pant can dethrone Virender Sehwag from the top spot and score the most sixes for India in the Test format.

Currently, Rishabh Pant has smashed 88 sixes from 46 matches. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter is just three sixes away from achieving the unique milestone.

Virender Sehwag had slammed 91 sixes from 104 matches for India in red-ball cricket. The 46-year-old also scored 8586 runs in 180 innings at an average of 49.34, and a strike rate of 82.23 in red-ball cricket.

Rishabh Pant's Stats In Tests

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut in 2018 against England. In Tests, the 27-year-old played 46 matches and 81 innings, scoring 3373 runs at a strike rate of 74.19, and an average of 44.38.