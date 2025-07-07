IND vs ENG: India Skipper Shubman Gill Sets Sights On Surpassing Virat Kohli's Elusive Milestones Ahead Of Lord's Test

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India made a comprehensive comeback in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against Ben Stokes' England, after sealing a dominating 336-run triumph in the second Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6th.

India started their tour of England with a disappointing five-wicket defeat at Headingley in Leeds. However, Shubman Gill-led side leveled the series 1-1 after winning the second Test match.

At the Edgbaston Test, India captain Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his double hundred and a century. In the first inning, Shubman Gil played a 269-run knock from 387 balls. Gill showed consistency and went on to score 161 runs from 162 balls in the second innings.

As of now, after the end of the two Test matches, Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer of the series, scoring 585 runs from four innings, at an average of 146.25, and a strike rate of 73.86.

Shubman Gill Aims To Break Virat Kohli's Elusive Milestones In Upcoming Matches

With his blitz form at the start of the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), it is expected that Shubman Gill will break Virat Kohli's milestones in the upcoming days.

Virat Kohli holds the most Test hundreds smashed by an Indian in SENA countries, with seven tons. Even though Shubman Gill now has three centuries in SENA countries. But with his current form, the Indian captain is just a few matches away from breaking Kohli's record.

Shubman Gill also aims to shatter Virat Kohli's record of most Test centuries in a Test calendar year. In the 2017-2018 season, Kohli smashed five centuries. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has hammered two centuries as of now after playing the first two matches of the five-game series against England.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket