IND vs ENG: India Star Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Unwanted Record For The First Time In His Career During Manchester Test

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.
Currently, Team India are trailing in the ongoing five-match series against England by 2-1. The Three Lions clinched wins at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, India conquered Edgbaston after a dominating 336 runs over England. It was also India's first Test win in Birmingham in the last 39 years.
In the must-win Test match at Old Trafford, Team India displayed a poor performance, which gave an early advantage to the Three Lions.
On Day 04 of the Manchester Test, star India seamer Jasprit Bumrah displayed his career-low performance in the red ball cricket and achieved an unwanted feat.
For the first time in his illustrious Test career, Jasprit Bumrah conceded over 100 runs in an inning.
During England's first inning, the 31-year-old speedster picked up two wickets in his 33-over spell and gifted 112 runs at an economy rate of 3.40.
This is the second time Bumrah has had to bowl for more than 30 overs in a single Test innings. Previously, it was in 2021 against England in Chennai, when he bowled for 36 overs.
Previously, Bumrah's most expensive spell was in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-2025 against Australia, when he gave 99 runs and bagged four wickets after bowling for 28.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa at Newlands. After making his debut in the long format, Bumrah played 48 Tests and 91 innings, taking 219 wickets at an economy rate of 2.79 and a bowling average of 19.82. Bumrah has 15 five-wicket hauls in his Test career.
England's first inning came to an end at 669 after taking a 311-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling attack with his four-wicket haul in his 37.1-over spell.
