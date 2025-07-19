IND vs ENG - India Star KL Rahul Garners High Praise From Ravi Shastri Ahead Of Manchester Test: 'He's At His Prime'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, England are leading the five-match series by 2-1. Team India will be aiming to level the series in the upcoming match in Manchester.

The Three Lions started the series with a five-wicket win over India at Headingley in Leeds. However, India made a solid comeback after clinching a dominating 336-run win over England at Edgbaston. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the past 39 years.

Although England took a lead in the series after beating the visitors by 22 runs in the third Test match at the iconic Lord's in London.

In the ongoing five-match series against England, KL Rahul has caught the limelight after displaying a resilient performance. Currently, KL Rahul is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, with 375 runs from six innings at an average of 62.50, and a strike rate of 55.97.

Ravi Shastri Showers Praise On KL Rahul Ahead Of Manchester Test

While speaking in the latest edition of The ICC Review, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri heaped praise on KL Rahul, saying that the 33-year-old is at his prime.

The former cricketer added that KL Rahul needs to perform in the upcoming three or four years.

“He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count. And I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he's playing a lot of cricket in India as well. So whatever that average is, he should be close to 50," Shastri said as quoted by ICC.

KL Rahul's Number's Test Cricket

KL Rahul made his debut in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Following that, the 33-year-old played 61 Test matches and 107 innings, scoring 3632 runs at an average of 35.26, and a strike rate of 53.12.