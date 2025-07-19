Kane Williamson Believes Shubman Gill’s Rise To India Test Captaincy Was Inevitable : 'Responsibility Is Something He Would Take'

Kane Williamson, the former New Zealand captain, expressed that he was not surprised when Shubman Gill was handed Team India's test leadership reins. He also opened up on spotting the young Indian cricketer's leadership traits early in his career, stating that he was savvy beyond his years as a cricketer. Williamson also stated that the challenges while facing the dukes ball would only hone his skills from a leader's perspective.

Kane Williamson believes Shubman Gill Becoming A Captain Was Inevitable

Kane Williamson has worked with Shubman Gill in close quarters during the time they have spent with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. While they haven't won the title together, the Titans have reached the playoff stage.

Kane is no more active in India's franchise cricket scene after going unsold, but he has nothing but praise for the young Indian cricketer. The former SRH and GT cricketer also expressed that Shubman Gill becoming Team India's new captain was not a surprise to him. Williamson added that India's 25-year-old skipper is a world-class cricketer.

"Watching Shubman operate and he's wise beyond his years, and you know that responsibility is naturally something that he would look to take on. So, hearing him get that opportunity was no surprise to me, but you know the quality of the player is something that goes without saying. He's absolutely world-class...

"Test cricket really is a matter of time. To see him come over here and conditions that can be challenging with the Dukes from time to time, and dominate like he has, it's been amazing," Kane Williamson said to TOI.

Shubman Gill Needs To Walk The Talk In The 4th Test Match vs England

Team India had a flying start in the new Gill-Gambhir era, with the players putting up phenomenal numbers. Be it the bowlers or the batters, the Indian cricketers have stood out with their performance against England in hostile conditions.

However, the Ben Stokes-led side figured out a way to secure two wins out of the three test matches they have played so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.